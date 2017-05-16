Scott City High School graduate completes basic military trainin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Scott City High School graduate completes basic military training

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
Connect
Eric A. Goodholm Eric A. Goodholm
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Eric A. Goodholm graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

Goodholm completed an eight-week program including training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

He has earned four credits towards an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Goodholm is a 2016 graduate from Scott City High School.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly