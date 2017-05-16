Scott City High School graduate completes basic military training

Eric A. Goodholm graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee has a towering new exhibit. A Titan One Missile standing 110 foot tall is now on permanent display at the park.
Downtown cape is open after a few months of being closed for construction. The city renovated the street, sidewalks, and streetlights. A project that began back on February 15th of this year.
A Malden, Missouri woman will tell you first hand that nothing is guaranteed when it comes to you and your hard earned money.
The Mound City, Illinois city council will met on Tuesday evening, May 16 to discuss what happens next after the police chief was arrested. The council decided unanimously that Jimmy Page will remain suspended without pay from his office.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.
Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
