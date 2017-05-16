Scott City High School graduate completes basic military training

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.

Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say a man carrying what appeared to be a human head stabbed a worker at an Oregon grocery store just minutes before authorities in a nearby town found his mother's body in a rural home.