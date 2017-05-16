Doniphan PD: Riverfront Park closed due to unsafe E.coli levels

The Doniphan Police Department reports Riverfront Park is closed due to unsafe E.coli levels.

The police department posted on Facebook that after the recent flooding, soil samples were taken from the park that show the E.coli count may not be safe.

The park is closed until further notice.

Soil samples will be tested again until results are at safe levels.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.