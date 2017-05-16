U.S. ACE to join partnership with Jefferson and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices

A Memorandum of Understanding agreement will be signed by officials from Illinois and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The MOU will establish cooperation between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, at Rend Lake, and the Jefferson and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices, in relation to Rend Lake activities.

The Commander of the St Louis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Colonel Mitchell, the Jefferson County Sheriff and the Franklin County Sheriff will each sign the MOU.

Colonel Mitchell, will be making a Command visit to the Rend Lake Project Office and Visitor Center on Thursday, May 18 at 10:30 a.m. for the signing.

This partnership allows each partner to carry out essential public safety operations, programs, and projects that benefit each partner as well as visitors to Rend Lake.

All partners have said they will work together to expand visitor services, increase public safety awareness, and coordinate efforts during emergency situations.

The Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake invites all to attend the event.

For more information contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by phone at 618-724-2493 or by email at RendInfo@usace.army.mil.

