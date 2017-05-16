Crews on scene of motorcycle vs. vehicle crash in Fruitland

Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

It happened after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, on State Highway 77.

According to Sergeant Clark Parrott with the MSHP, at least one person has been hurt as a result of the wreck.

Traffic is moving in the area.

