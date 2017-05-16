Police: toilets closed at pavilion on Lake McLeansboro due to va - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: toilets closed at pavilion on Lake McLeansboro due to vandalism

MCLEANSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

People wanting to find a restroom at the Weinmann Pavilion on Lake McLeansboro may have a hard time.

According to officials in McLeansboro, Illinois, the toilets are closed due to vandalism.

They are working to make repairs. 

Officials ask that if anyone has information on this incident, to contact the Sheriff's Office or McLeansboro Police Department.

