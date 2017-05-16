Pregnant woman seriously injured in crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co.

Traffic is backed up on the interstate. (Source: Bill Allen, KFVS)

Emergency crews responded to a crash on Interstate 55 on Tuesday, May 16.

The crash happened near the 93 mile marker. The vehicle veered to the left, overturned and the driver, who was a pregnant female, was ejected.

Another driver was struck by the debris from the crash.

The driver of the car that crashed was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where she remains.

One southbound lane was closed as crews cleaned up the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.