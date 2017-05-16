Pregnant woman seriously injured in crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co.

On Wednesday, May 17, Sheriff John Jordan held an award ceremony for the Timothy J. Ruopp Award and the Copeland Excellence Award at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.
On Wednesday, May 17, Sheriff John Jordan held an award ceremony for the Timothy J. Ruopp Award and the Copeland Excellence Award at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.
A Mississippi County, Missouri sheriff was suspended from his duties and is facing 18 criminal charges.
A Mississippi County, Missouri sheriff was suspended from his duties and is facing 18 criminal charges.
Here's how to see what happens when you get caught in the shadow of the Moon as the Sun plunges into a total Solar Eclipse.
Here's how to see what happens when you get caught in the shadow of the Moon as the Sun plunges into a total Solar Eclipse.
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Interstate 55 on Tuesday, May 16.
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Interstate 55 on Tuesday, May 16.
A multi-jurisdiction investigation is underway after a man allegedly stole a truck in Cape Girardeau and wreaked havoc at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Monday, May 15.
A multi-jurisdiction investigation is underway after a man allegedly stole a truck in Cape Girardeau and wreaked havoc at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Monday, May 15.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.
Crews working to remove the P.G.T. Beauregard monument removed the statue featuring the former Confederate General on his horse and the front of the pedestal featuring his name, title, dates of birth and death.
Crews working to remove the P.G.T. Beauregard monument removed the statue featuring the former Confederate General on his horse and the front of the pedestal featuring his name, title, dates of birth and death.
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.
The family says they ordered virgin daiquiris, but miscommunication between their waitress and the bartender resulted in alcoholic drinks.
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.
Vandals painted 'Gen Beauregard' in large red letters on at least one side of the remaining pedestal.