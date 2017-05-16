Emergency crews respond to crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Emergency crews respond to crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Jennifer Roberts Nelson) (Source: Jennifer Roberts Nelson)
Traffic is backed up on the interstate. (Source: Bill Allen, KFVS) Traffic is backed up on the interstate. (Source: Bill Allen, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 55 near the 93 mile marker.

One southbound lane is closed as officers work the scene.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

