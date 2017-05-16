Emergency crews respond to crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau

The Athletics Department at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education after someone filed a Title IX complaint.
A shooting investigation is underway right now in New Madrid County.
At least one person has been hurt as a result of the wreck.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 55 near the 93 mile marker.
People wanting to find a restroom at the Weinmann Pavilion on Lake McLeansboro may have a hard time. According to officials in McLeansboro, Illinois, the toilets are closed due to vandalism.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.
They had a bad date. He asked for the money back for her movie ticket. She said. no. So he sued her.
A Slidell man is facing a first-degree murder charge after beating his seven-week-old son to death.
