Anna woman sentenced to 6 years in prison on drug related charges

A woman out of Anna, Illinois has been sentenced to serve 6 years in prison on one count of participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, a class x felony.

Union County State’s Attorney, Tyler R. Edmonds, announced on Tuesday, May 16 that Sharon M. Sargent, 59, has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Sargent will also serve a two year term of mandatory supervised release (formerly parole).

After an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Union County Drug Task Force showed Sargent had manufactured methamphetamine at a rural Jonesboro, Arkansas residence between January and June of 2016, Sargent was arrested in January 2017.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.