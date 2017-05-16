Sears Auto Center in Cape Girardeau to close

According to the manager, eight full-time employees work in the Auto Center.
According to the manager, eight full-time employees work in the Auto Center.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A public housing authority in Illinois that has been plagued by mismanagement and other problems provided generous retirement contracts to employees just before the director left.
A public housing authority in Illinois that has been plagued by mismanagement and other problems provided generous retirement contracts to employees just before the director left.
The Athletics Department at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education after someone filed a Title IX complaint.
The Athletics Department at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education after someone filed a Title IX complaint.
In 1963 Connie Smith was admitted to the Tuberculosis Sanitarium in Mount Vernon, Illinois. It was a terrifying time in her life until another little girl was admitted right across the hall from her.
In 1963 Connie Smith was admitted to the Tuberculosis Sanitarium in Mount Vernon, Illinois. It was a terrifying time in her life until another little girl was admitted right across the hall from her.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.