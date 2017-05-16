Sears Auto Center in Cape Girardeau to close

The Auto Center at Sears in Cape Girardeau will close on May 27.

According to the manager, eight full-time employees work in the Auto Center.

Auto Center Manager Gary Stevenson said, "I want to thank all the loyal customers and we appreciate everything they have done for us."

The Sears store will remain open.

