Housing authority in Illinois gave generous retirement deals

According to the manager, eight full-time employees work in the Auto Center.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A public housing authority in Illinois that has been plagued by mismanagement and other problems provided generous retirement contracts to employees just before the director left.
The Athletics Department at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education after someone filed a Title IX complaint.
In 1963 Connie Smith was admitted to the Tuberculosis Sanitarium in Mount Vernon, Illinois. It was a terrifying time in her life until another little girl was admitted right across the hall from her.
