Southeast Missouri Red Cross celebrates 100 years of service

In 1963 Connie Smith was admitted to the Tuberculosis Sanitarium in Mount Vernon, Illinois. It was a terrifying time in her life until another little girl was admitted right across the hall from her.
According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, a Graves County man was arrested on firearm and drug charges after a pursuit on foot across the Mayfield Country Club Golf Course.
The Southeast Missouri chapter of the American Red Cross held a celebration today in recognition of 100 years of service to the communities they serve.
"It was devastating, I mean so disappointing that we had it in our grasp," Mo State Rep. Holly Rehder said.
The Doniphan Police Department reports Riverfront Park is closed due to unsafe E.coli levels.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.
The Colleton County Sheriff's Office says three people are dead and a girl has been injured following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...
