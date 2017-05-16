Southeast Missouri Red Cross celebrates 100 years of service

The Southeast Missouri chapter of the American Red Cross held a celebration today in recognition of 100 years of service to the communities they serve.

Additionally, a ribbon cutting was held for a birthday present of sorts, a brand new ERV.

ERV stands for Emergency Response Vehicle and thus one has already been in the field due the recent flooding and the Perryville tornado.

An ERV can supply food and other services in the event of an emergency and is one of the most powerful tools the Red Cross has at its disposal.

Cake and refreshments were served.

If you would like to make a donation to the Red Cross you can visit their website redcross.org to find out how.

