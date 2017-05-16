SIU Athletics under investigation after complaint

The Athletics Department at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education after someone filed a Title IX complaint.

According to Tom Weber, the Associate Athletic Director at SIUC, the University received the complaint on April 29, 2017.

The complaint has to do with the gender equality of athletic opportunities at the university.

Athletic Director Tommy Bell released this statement:

The U.S. Department of Education has advised us of a Title IX complaint regarding the gender equality of athletic opportunities at the university. We are working closely with the Office of Civil Rights to provide all of the relevant information in order to resolve this inquiry. Until we know what actions, if any, need to be taken, it would be inappropriate to comment regarding specifics of the investigation. SIU Carbondale and its athletics programs are committed to an inclusive campus. We take our Title IX obligations seriously and believe we are in compliance with the law.

Weber said university leaders are currently compiling information like the history of the Salukis, roster sizes, the sports that have been eliminated, and the reason for those eliminations.

He called the process 'lengthy' and said it could take months or even years to determine whether or not the school is in compliance.

We have reached out to the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights for more information on the complaint and what the investigation entails on their end.

