Kelsey Anderson comes to the Heartland News team as a Multimedia Journalist/Reporter from the Hoosier state.

She graduated from Ball State University’s College of Communication, Information, and Media with a dual major in telecommunications and journalism. While there she worked for Newslink Indiana where she anchored, produced and reported.

In the spring of 2016, Kelsey interned at WLOS in Asheville, North Carolina.

Kelsey’s hobbies include watching HGTV, playing golf and petting any dog that comes near her.

If you have a story idea, reach out to Kelsey by email or on her Facebook page.