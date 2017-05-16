Marc Thomas joined KFVS 12 in May 2017 and is thrilled to start his on-air career in the Heartland!

Prior to his arrival in Cape Girardeau, Marc was a Digital Content Producer at NBC affiliate WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.

While working at the station, he completed a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism from the University of Kentucky.

As a student, he worked as a news reporter and was quickly promoted to assistant news editor of the student paper, the "Kentucky Kernel." He is part of the team awarded the prestigious Pacemaker Award by the National Scholastic Press Association in 2016.

Marc was also recognized by the Kentucky Press Association's "Excellence in Kentucky Newspapers" as a finalist for "Best News Story" during 2015.

He is a proud alumni of UK's award-winning student-run newscast "UK Student News Network." One of his stories took the top award by the Associated Press for "Best News Story" of 2016.

Marc is also a military veteran. He received an honorable discharge from the United States Air Force after six years of active duty service, eventually earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was stationed near Alamogordo, New Mexico at Holloman Air Force base during his entire military career.

Marc is originally from Philadelphia, PA. In his spare time, he is probably watching UK hoops (Go CATS!), enjoying the outdoors or exploring the Heartland with his rescue dog, "Trixie." He is also a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

