Emergency crews respond to trailer fire at Cape Transfer Station

Firefighters and police officers responded to a fire at the City of Cape Girardeau Transfer Station.

It happened after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

Investigators on the scene said a trailer was inside the building when someone smelled smoke.

So, workers quickly got the trailer out of the building and called 911.

No word on how the fire started.

