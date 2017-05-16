New display at Discovery Park of America is a Titan One Missile

Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee has a towering new exhibit.

A Titan One Missile standing 110 foot tall is now on permanent display at the park.

Viewing the missile is free for members, or for anyone with park admission, Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The missile was discovered lying in repose at the Huntsville Space Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

It took several years to finally get the appropriate documentation from the Smithsonian, but, a little over a year ago, the missile, which according to Wikipedia originally cost the US Government 170,000,000, was donated to Discovery Park.

Over the course of the next nine months, a team of experts spent thousands of hours sanding, priming and painting this amazing missile.

The engine is removed and it is on display in front of the missile.

The Titan One has more horse power than imaginable, over 430,000 thrust per pound.

“It is so powerful, that it is hard to compare it to anything,” Jeff Ursery, missile restoration team member said. “This missile was designed to travel over 22 thousand feet per second. I am honored to be part of this project.”

The exhibit had to be completed with Discovery Park’s Ground’s crew adding some landscaping, and the IT Department created a special interactive component, whereby guests can push a button and smoke will come out of the bottom of the missile.

Discovery Park of America opened November of 2013 and was founded by Robert Kirkland as a unique educational venue with many interactive and fun features like an Earthquake Simulator, Starship Theater and a unique observation Tower.

The 50-acre park is loaded with exhibits, and has been referred to as a miniature Smithsonian.

Discovery Park of America is located at 830 Everett Blvd., in Union City, TN.

The park’s website is www.discoveryparkofamerica.com and the phone number is 731-885-5455.

