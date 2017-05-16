House Democrats urge budget meeting with Illinois governor

The Athletics Department at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education after someone filed a Title IX complaint.
The Athletics Department at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education after someone filed a Title IX complaint.
In 1963 Connie Smith was admitted to the Tuberculosis Sanitarium in Mount Vernon, Illinois. It was a terrifying time in her life until another little girl was admitted right across the hall from her.
In 1963 Connie Smith was admitted to the Tuberculosis Sanitarium in Mount Vernon, Illinois. It was a terrifying time in her life until another little girl was admitted right across the hall from her.
A shooting investigation is underway right now in New Madrid County.
A shooting investigation is underway right now in New Madrid County.
Firefighters and police officers responded to a fire at the City of Cape Girardeau Transfer Station.
Firefighters and police officers responded to a fire at the City of Cape Girardeau Transfer Station.
Top Illinois House Democrats are publicly asking Gov. Bruce Rauner why the Republican won't meet with them on state budget matters with just two weeks left in the spring legislative session.
Top Illinois House Democrats are publicly asking Gov. Bruce Rauner why the Republican won't meet with them on state budget matters with just two weeks left in the spring legislative session.