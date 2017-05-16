2 shot in New Madrid County; investigation underway

A shooting investigation is underway right now in New Madrid County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers are assisting the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department with a shooting in Howardville.

Emergency responders on the scene said two people were shot.

Investigators said they do not believe the injuries to be life threatening.

