breaking

2 shot in New Madrid County; investigation underway

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
HOWARDVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A shooting investigation is underway right now in New Madrid County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers are assisting the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department with a shooting in Howardville.

Emergency responders on the scene said two people were shot.

Investigators said they do not believe the injuries to be life threatening.

