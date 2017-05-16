Single-vehicle crash in Randolph Co., IL injures 2

A single-vehicle crash in Randolph County, Illinois on Thursday, May 11 sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday. Jaylen Quarterman, 24, of Carbondale, Illinois was driving west on Winehill Road and missed the turn onto Rockcastle Road. He then ran off of the road, hit a driveway culvert and went airborne before driving back up onto the road.

Tarriel Hudson, 36, was a passenger with Quaterman.

Both were taken to Chester Memorial Hospital.

