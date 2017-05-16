Red Cross celebrates 100 years in southeast MO

A single-vehicle crash in Randolph County, Illinois on Thursday, May 11 sent two people to the hospital.
A single-vehicle crash in Randolph County, Illinois on Thursday, May 11 sent two people to the hospital.
The Red Cross is celebrating 100 years of service in southeast Missouri.
The Red Cross is celebrating 100 years of service in southeast Missouri.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The University of Missouri expects to cut 400 positions amid enrollment drops and cuts in state funding.
The University of Missouri expects to cut 400 positions amid enrollment drops and cuts in state funding.
Springfield city officials are having another go at seeking developers for a vacant lot just north of the Illinois Executive Mansion.
Springfield city officials are having another go at seeking developers for a vacant lot just north of the Illinois Executive Mansion.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
A 4-year-old Lubbock girl has died after being found in a family swimming pool during a cook-out, according to her brother.
A 4-year-old Lubbock girl has died after being found in a family swimming pool during a cook-out, according to her brother.
Less than an hour before she allegedly shot and killed her husband, the wife of the Cape Fear Serpentarium owner called 911 claiming he was attacking her and taking drugs, 911 recordings released Tuesday reveal.
Less than an hour before she allegedly shot and killed her husband, the wife of the Cape Fear Serpentarium owner called 911 claiming he was attacking her and taking drugs, 911 recordings released Tuesday reveal.
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.