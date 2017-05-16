University of Missouri to cut 400 positions amid budget woes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri expects to cut 400 positions amid enrollment drops and cuts in state funding.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2qrRhJQ ) reports that Interim Chancellor Garnett Stokes spoke about the cuts with faculty, students and staff at a campus forum Monday. Stokes says at least half of the positions to be cut are currently empty. Many of the remaining positions will be eliminated through retirements and not renewing contracts.

University spokesman Christian Basi says there also will be about 80 to 100 layoffs. Final layoff numbers won't be available until June.

The discussion comes after university officials announced last week that 12 percent - amounting to roughly $55 million - would be slashed from the budget in fiscal year 2018. The cuts will affect all schools, colleges and divisions.

