ISP Troopers support brother of fallen trooper during SIUC graduation

Matt Sauter wore a Superman t-shirt underneath his dress shirt in honor of his brother, James, who was a huge Superman fan. (Source: ISP District 13 DuQuoin)

Matt Sauter wants to become a trooper for the Illinois State Police. (Source: ISP District 13 DuQuoin)

Matt Sauter wants to follow in his brother's footsteps and some troopers from Illinois State Police District 13 wanted to show their support for his dream.

Sauter's older brother, James Sauter, was an ISP Trooper who was killed in the line of duty in 2013.

Matt Sauter graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale on May 13 with a Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice.

Even knowing the danger, Sauter wants to become an Illinois State Police Trooper, just like his brother.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson from ISP District 13 wrote, "The ISP attended the ceremony as a way to show the Sauter family we have not forgotten the costly sacrifice they have laid upon the alter of freedom and justice. May God bless Matt as he moves forward into his life of service, and his whole family as they move forward without James."

