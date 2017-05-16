ISP Troopers support brother of fallen trooper during SIUC graduation

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Matt Sauter wants to follow in his brother's footsteps and some troopers from Illinois State Police District 13 wanted to show their support for his dream.
Heartland Weekend traveled to some of the best fishing holes all within a half hour's drive of Cape Girardeau. Here's your guide to the top 5.
A magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit just six miles west of Bardwell, Kentucky.
The City of Carbondale Police Department has confirmed that Lee Batie has been found and is safe.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
