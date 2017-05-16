Deer causes two motorcycle crashes on Rt. 37 in Williamson Co., IL

Two people were taken to the hospital after both crashed into a deer on IL Route 37 in Williamson County on Tuesday, May 16.

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Joseph D. Hall, 25, of Carterville, was driving a 2910 Harley Davidson. Matthew S. Hayden, 34, of Marion, Illinois, was driving behind Hall on a 2007 Honda Shadow motorcycle.

Hall was driving southbound on Route 37 near Reid Street when he struck a deer that was crossing the roadway. Hayden then struck the same deer.

After striking the deer, both Hall and Hayden lost control of their motorcycles and crashed, landing on their sides.

Both Hall and Hayden were taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.

No charges are expected to be filed.

