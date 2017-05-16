May 17 celebrity birthdays

He's an actor and comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House and the Netflix follow-up series Fuller House. He was also the original host of America's Funniest Home Videos. Bob Saget is 61 today.

He's a Scottish comedian who is the former host of The Late Late Show on CBS. Craig Ferguson is 55 today.

He's an Olympic Boxing Champion who went on to become one of the most dominant boxers of the 1980's. Many consider him one of the best pound-for-pound boxers of all time. Remember his classic bouts against Roberto Duran, Thomas "Hitman" Hearnes and Marvin Hagler. We're talking about Sugar Ray Leonard who's 61 today.

He's the reigning NFL MVP who led the Falcons to Super Bowl 51 this past February. Quarterback Matt Ryan is 32 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.



