Shake, rattle & roll! Magnitude 3.2 earthquake rattles parts of western KY

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: USGS)
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit just six miles west of Bardwell, Kentucky.

The quake hit about 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 15.

The quake had a depth of about two miles.

The quake could be felt in parts of western Kentucky, western Tennessee and southeast Missouri.

