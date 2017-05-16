Five things you need to know on 5/16

It's Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be another day of sunny skies and warm temps. The warming trend is continuing, with temps to reach the mid to upper 80s again. It will be breezy at times, with gusts of up to 25 mph blowing in from the southwest. We are under a lake wind advisory. We will once again stay dry. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm trend will continue with the chance of showers starting tomorrow and heading into this weekend.

IL budget stalemate leads to furloughs, layoffs at Carbondale women's center: The Women's Center, Inc. in Carbondale, Illinois depends on the state to fund one-third of its annual budget, but due to the budget stalemate that Illinois is facing, many of the center's programs are in jeopardy.

Disaster specialists to assess 6 more MO counties: Governor Eric Greitens announced on Monday, May 15 that teams of local, state and federal disaster specialists will assess flooding and severe storm damage in six more Missouri counties, including Franklin, Iron and Wayne counties.

US says Syria is burning bodies to hide proof of mass killings: The U.S. is accusing Syria of executing thousands of imprisoned political opponents and burning their bodies in a crematorium to hide the evidence.

Huge cyberattack ebbs as investigators work to find culprits: The global attacker that took computer files hostage appeared to slow on Monday as authorities worked to catch the extortionists behind it - a difficult task that involves searching for digital clues and following the money.

78 year old missing out of Carbondale, IL: The public is asked to assist The Carbondale Police Department as they attempt to locate a missing adult last seen in Carbondale, Illinois on May 11.

