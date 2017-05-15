Heartland District baseball scores from 5/15 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland District baseball scores from 5/15

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland District baseball scores from 5/15.

Class 5 Dist. 1
Championship

Poplar Bluff-8
Jackson-0

Class 4 Dist. 1 

Semifinals

Sikeston-10
Kennett-2

Notre Dame-8
Perryville-2

Class 4 Dist. 2

Potosi-13
St. Genevieve-5

Class 3 Dist. 1 Semifinals

Caruthersville-4
Scott City-15

Kelly-0
Portageville-13

Class 3 Dist. 2

Malden-9
East Carter-8

Twin Rivers-3
Greenville-2

Class 3 Dist. 3 Semi.

W. County-9
Arcadia Valley-7

Class 2 Dist. 1 Semifinals

Bernie-6
Campbell-7

S. Pemiscot-3
Senath-Hornersville-1

Class 2 Dist. 1

Van Buren-13
Naylor-2

Neelyville-2
Ellington-10

Class 2 Dist. 3 Championship

St. Vincent-9
Bismarck-2

Class 1 Dist. 1 Semifinals

Cooter-18
Southland-1

Gideon-15
Clarkton-0

Class 1 Dist. 2 Semifinals

Bell City-22
Scott CC-0

Oran-4
Advance-0

Class 1 Dist. 3 Quarterfinals

Oak Ridge-18
S. Iron-6

St. Paul-32
Marquand-Zion-6

