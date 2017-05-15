Heartland District baseball scores from 5/15. Class 5 Dist. 1 Championship Poplar Bluff-8 Jackson-0 Class 4 Dist. 1 Semifinals Sikeston-10 Kennett-2 Notre Dame-8 Perryville-2 Class 4 Dist. 2 Potosi-13 St. Genevieve-5 Class 3 Dist. 1 Semifinals Caruthersville-4 Scott City-15 Kelly-0 Portageville-13 Class 3 Dist. 2 Malden-9 East Carter-8 Twin Rivers-3 Greenville-2 Class 3 Dist. 3 Semi. W. County-9 Arcadia Valley-7 Class 2 Dist. 1 Semifinals Bernie-6 Campbell-7 S...
SIU softball team gathered to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA Tournament. The team is headed to Oxford to go head to head with Ole Miss.
The annual Steamboat Triathlon has been canceled in Cape Girardeau.
Yadier Molina homered twice and Adam Wainwright threw seven shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez had two hits and an RBI, Tommy Pham kept up his strong start to the season and St. Louis beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Saturday.
