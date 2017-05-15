Mayfield food pantry to distribute commodities to seniors

Heartland Weekend traveled to some of the best fishing holes all within a half hour's drive of Cape Girardeau. Here's your guide to the top 5.
Due to the housing crisis in Cairo, Illinois people are speaking out including even the youngest of residents. Sixth graders in the Cairo School District decided to write to Dr. Ben Carson, the Secretary of US Dept of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, DC.
Just because this cyber attack is focusing on big corporations, tech companies say your home computer is just as prone to these attacks.
The Women's Center, Inc. in Carbondale, Illinois depends on the state to fund one-third of its annual budget, but due to the budget stalemate that Illinois is facing, many of the center's programs are in jeopardy.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
Multiple students have been injured in a bus wreck in Shelby County Monday afternoon.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.
