Tech experts: Personal home computers, laptops are just as prone to get hacked by ransomware

Just because the recent cyber attack is focusing on big corporations, tech companies say your home computer is just as prone to these attacks.

"Without calling dooms day, this is the one that's does make a large-scale impact," Timothy Harris with Modern Technology in Cape Girardeau, Missouri said.

Harris is talking about WannaCry Ransomware.

It is the most recent hacking-attack that has the tech world in a frenzy.

"At this point anybody that has a windows based computer that's not updated is vulnerable," he said.

Harris said that includes your home computer and laptops.

This hacking attack has gotten so big that Microsoft released software updates for its outdated operating systems.

So that alert you keep getting to install the latest update; Harris recommends you stop postponing it.

"Even if its not telling you to check for updates, you should check for updates," he said. "We just got done doing a couple in our building alone and we've found two that have been vulnerable."

So far, the hackers behind Ransomware received thousands of dollars from people paying when a certain image comes across their scene.

Harris said if this happens to you, the last thing you should do is pull out your wallet.

"Contact your local tech!" Harris said. "Don't pay these people whatsoever because you're not going to be able to get your files back regardless."

Two other things that you could be doing right now is getting antivirus software and backing up all of your data on an external hard drive.

