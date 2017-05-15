Loretta Lynn starting rehabilitation after stroke

Due to the housing crisis in Cairo, Illinois people are speaking out including even the youngest of residents. Sixth graders in the Cairo School District decided to write to Dr. Ben Carson, the Secretary of US Dept of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, DC.
Just because this cyber attack is focusing on big corporations, tech companies say your home computer is just as prone to these attacks.
The Women's Center, Inc. in Carbondale, Illinois depends on the state to fund one-third of its annual budget, but due to the budget stalemate that Illinois is facing, many of the center's programs are in jeopardy.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A multi-jurisdiction investigation is underway after a man allegedly stole a truck in Cape Girardeau and wreaked havoc at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Monday, May 15.
