IL budget stalemate leads to furloughs, layoffs at Carbondale women's center

The Women's Center, Inc. in Carbondale, Illinois depends on the state to fund one-third of its annual budget, but due to the budget stalemate that Illinois is facing, many of the center's programs are in jeopardy.

Fourteen employees at the Women's Center will be furloughed, two workers will be laid off and two vacant positions will not be filled.

There is a possibility of having to lay off an additional four employees, depending on whether or not they are given the needed state funding.

The Women's Center currently has enough funds to continue running its programs until September and after that, they will have no other option but to start closing programs.

"We save lives because people can come to us when they are fleeing a terrifying situation and then we give them the tools that they need to heal and move on and become productive members of our society and we are the only providers of that service in our area," Cathy McClanahan, executive director of the Women's Center, said.

The layoffs and furloughs will begin on July 1.

