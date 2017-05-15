Disaster specialists to assess more MO counties

"It was devastating, I mean so disappointing that we had it in our grasp," Mo State Rep. Holly Rehder said.
"It was devastating, I mean so disappointing that we had it in our grasp," Mo State Rep. Holly Rehder said.
Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.
Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.
Governor Eric Greitens announced on Monday, May 15 that teams of local, state and federal disaster specialists will assess flooding and severe storm damage in six more Missouri counties.
Governor Eric Greitens announced on Monday, May 15 that teams of local, state and federal disaster specialists will assess flooding and severe storm damage in six more Missouri counties.
A Mississippi County, Missouri sheriff was suspended from his duties and is facing 18 criminal charges.
A Mississippi County, Missouri sheriff was suspended from his duties and is facing 18 criminal charges.
The Mound City, Illinois city council will meet on Tuesday evening, May 16 to discuss what happens next after the police chief was arrested.
The Mound City, Illinois city council will meet on Tuesday evening, May 16 to discuss what happens next after the police chief was arrested.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.
Fabiyonne Kentell Peel is now in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. According to District Attorney Michael Guest, Peel has past convictions and is a violent habitual offender.
Fabiyonne Kentell Peel is now in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. According to District Attorney Michael Guest, Peel has past convictions and is a violent habitual offender.
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.
In the wake of a two-vehicle wreck involving a Shelbyville ISD school bus that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy and injured multiple other students, the district’s superintendent said Tuesday that everyone in that small community has been affected by the loss.
In the wake of a two-vehicle wreck involving a Shelbyville ISD school bus that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy and injured multiple other students, the district’s superintendent said Tuesday that everyone in that small community has been affected by the loss.
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.