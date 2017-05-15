Disaster specialists to assess 6 more MO counties

Due to the housing crisis in Cairo, Illinois people are speaking out including even the youngest of residents. Sixth graders in the Cairo School District decided to write to Dr. Ben Carson, the Secretary of US Dept of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, DC.
Just because this cyber attack is focusing on big corporations, tech companies say your home computer is just as prone to these attacks.
The Women's Center, Inc. in Carbondale, Illinois depends on the state to fund one-third of its annual budget, but due to the budget stalemate that Illinois is facing, many of the center's programs are in jeopardy.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A multi-jurisdiction investigation is underway after a man allegedly stole a truck in Cape Girardeau and wreaked havoc at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport on Monday, May 15.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
North Korea says the missile it launched over the weekend was a new type of long-range ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.
The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified information” to the Russian ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.
