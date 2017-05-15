Disaster specialists to assess 6 more MO counties

Governor Eric Greitens announced on Monday, May 15 that teams of local, state and federal disaster specialists will assess flooding and severe storm damage in six more Missouri counties.

The additional counties that will be assessed for Individual Assistance include: Franklin, Iron, Laclede, St. Louis and Wayne.

The additional counties that will be assessed for Public Assistance include: Franklin, Perry and St. Louis.

Individual Assistance teams assess damage to homes and personal property, whereas Public Assistance teams assess disaster damage to public infrastructures like roads, bridges and schools.

On May 10, the governor first announced teams would be assessing various Missouri counties.

