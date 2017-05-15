Marion, IL woman arrested after allegedly driving under the influence

A woman out of Marion, Illinois has been arrested for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver's license and not having proof of insurance.

On Monday, May 15 just after 11 a.m., the Carterville Police Department responded to a report of a reckless driver.

The vehicle was located on Route 13 at Division Street and the driver was identified as Amy Moore, 36.

Moore was arrested, charged with the above offenses and incarcerated in the Williamson County Jail.

