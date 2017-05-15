Missouri governor going to Miami resort owned by Trump

The Gordonville Fire Protection District flags were at half-staff on Monday, May15 for National Police Officer Memorial Day.
An Evansville, Indiana woman was injured in a fall at the Garden of the Gods on Sunday evening, May 14.
A woman out of Marion, Illinois has been arrested for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver's license and not having proof of insurance.
K-9 Gabriel is Kennett's newest canine officer. He began his duties with the Kennett Police Department on May 12.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
