TX volunteers help Doniphan, MO flood victims

Some volunteers from Texas were in Doniphan, Missouri on Monday, May 15 to help flood victims.

The volunteers are with Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief. They work in cooperation with the Missouri Baptist Convention and other state conventions in the Southern Baptist Convention.

SBTC Disaster Relief will be focused on cleaning out homes that were damaged in Spring Flood '17.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.