Kennett PD gets new K-9 officer

K-9 Gabriel is Kennett's newest canine officer. He began his duties with the Kennett Police Department on May 12.

The two-year-old male German Shepherd loves to work and will be handled by Patrolman Scott Ellison.

Torch Light K9 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, trained K-9 Gabriel as well as the department's last two canines, K-9 Midas and K-9 Stark.

The transition from K-9 Stark to K-9 Gabriel is due to K-9 Stark's handler, Sgt. Mark Dennis who had a role in the department's Criminal Investigation Division. K-9 Stark wasn't suited to working with a first time K-9 handler so an agreement was made for Torch Light K9 to buy back K-9 Stark which handled most of the financial issues of getting a new canine officer.

While K-9 Gabriel is a "friendly" dog, the department would like to remind everyone that he is a working dog and should no be approached without permission from his handler first.

