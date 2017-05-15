MISSING: 78 year old missing out of Carbondale, IL

The public is asked to assist The Carbondale Police Department as they attempt to locate a missing adult last seen in Carbondale, Illinois.

On Thursday, May 11 at 8:40 p.m. the Carbondale Police Department responded to a report of a missing person on the 1400 block of Old West Main Street.

Officers said they learned that three days earlier 78-year-old Lee Batie was last seen leaving his apartment at 12:30 p.m.

Batie’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

Officials said Batie was recently diagnosed with Parkinson ’s disease and has early onset Dementia.

Batie is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue ball cap and jeans, and he wears glasses.

According to officials, Batie will likely be in his light blue 2005 Dodge Caravan, Illinois registration Z706866.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Batie should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

