78 year old man missing out of Carbondale, IL found safe - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

breaking

78 year old man missing out of Carbondale, IL found safe

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Lee Batie (Source: Carbondale Police Department/Facebook) Lee Batie (Source: Carbondale Police Department/Facebook)
(Source: Carbondale Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Carbondale Police Department/Facebook)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The City of Carbondale Police Department has confirmed that Lee Batie has been found and is safe.

Officers say 78-year-old Batie was found safely and in good health.

On Thursday, May 11 at 8:40 p.m. the Carbondale police responded to a report of a missing person on the 1400 block of Old West Main Street.

Officers said they learned that three days earlier 78-year-old Lee Batie was last seen leaving his apartment at 12:30 p.m.

Officials said Batie has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson ’s disease and has early onset Dementia.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly