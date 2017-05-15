78 year old man missing out of Carbondale, IL found safe

The City of Carbondale Police Department has confirmed that Lee Batie has been found and is safe.

Officers say 78-year-old Batie was found safely and in good health.

On Thursday, May 11 at 8:40 p.m. the Carbondale police responded to a report of a missing person on the 1400 block of Old West Main Street.

Officers said they learned that three days earlier 78-year-old Lee Batie was last seen leaving his apartment at 12:30 p.m.

Officials said Batie has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson ’s disease and has early onset Dementia.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

