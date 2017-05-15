78 year old man missing out of Carbondale, IL found safe

Two people were taken to the hospital after both crashed into a deer on IL Route 37 in Williamson County on Tuesday, May 16.
The City of Carbondale Police Department has confirmed that Lee Batie has been found and is safe.
She's one of the most successful recording acts of all time, selling over 150 million records.
A magnitude 3.2 earthquake hit just six miles west of Bardwell, Kentucky.
Taking a look down your Facebook feed, you might notice posts asking for assistance helping to identify people involved in crimes. Sometimes these are from law enforcement like the Cape Girardeau Police Department but often times it's from regular citizens.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.
After hours of, at times, emotional debate, the Louisiana House voted Monday in favor of a bill aimed at protecting Confederate monuments across the state.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
