Broadway pedestrian gate open on Cape Girardeau floodwall

The pedestrian gate on Broadway for the Cape Girardeau, Missouri floodwall was opened on Monday, May 15.

According to Cape Girardeau Public Works, the Themis gate will have to stay closed until the end of the week or maybe even early next week.

Once the water goes down some more, crews will reopen Riverfront Park.

