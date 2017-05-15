Butler County gives out free sandbags to residents

Butler County has some extra sand bags that are free for the taking.



Thousands of sandbags are available at Robertson Contractors in Poplar Bluff.



After near record-breaking floodwaters from the Black River a couple weeks ago, members of the National Guard worked alongside volunteers from the community to fill as many sandbags as they could to keep the floodwaters at bay.

Breaches in the levee south of Poplar Bluff caused flooding in several neighborhoods.

Emergency crews were afraid the flooding might peak again after the initial high water mark, so, they filled extra sandbags. But, the water stayed down.

Fisk resident Terry Bradshaw said he needs the sandbags now to help keep a shed from being washed out.

"We got a building where we got flooded and it's washing the dirt from under it," Bradshaw said. "We got it sitting up on blocks but it's about to fall down. So we figured this will help keep it up and keep that dirt from washing out."

People here said they are grateful that they are able to get free sandbags to prepare for future possible flooding.

"I think we all need to be prepared," Holly Meyer from Poplar Bluff said. "This area every time it does flood it gets more devastating each time so we've lost people. Everybody's lost stuff in their homes and it's just it's really sad."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.