Butler County gives out free sandbags to residents

The Gordonville Fire Protection District flags were at half-staff on Monday, May15 for National Police Officer Memorial Day.
The Gordonville Fire Protection District flags were at half-staff on Monday, May15 for National Police Officer Memorial Day.
An Evansville, Indiana woman was injured in a fall at the Garden of the Gods on Sunday evening, May 14.
An Evansville, Indiana woman was injured in a fall at the Garden of the Gods on Sunday evening, May 14.
A woman out of Marion, Illinois has been arrested for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver's license and not having proof of insurance.
A woman out of Marion, Illinois has been arrested for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver's license and not having proof of insurance.
K-9 Gabriel is Kennett's newest canine officer. He began his duties with the Kennett Police Department on May 12.
K-9 Gabriel is Kennett's newest canine officer. He began his duties with the Kennett Police Department on May 12.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
The plane hit three buildings near the Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, killing two people.
The plane hit three buildings near the Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, killing two people.
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.