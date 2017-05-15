New exhibits open to the public at Discovery Park of America

If you want to add something new to your summer plans you may want to head over to Union City, Tennessee.

Discovery Park of America is opening two new exhibits to the public on Tuesday, May 16.

The new Children's Discovery Garden features a trickling stream, a zip line, slides, caves, a giant tree house tower, and more.

There will be a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. at the north gate.

Afterwards you can head over to STEM Landing and see the recently added 110' Titan One Missile.

