Free sandbags available in Butler Co., MO

If you need sandbags, the Butler County Emergency Management Agency will make you a deal!

All you have to do is head over to Robertson Contractors at 1909 South Westwood and take as many as you need.

According to the EMA Director, by removing the extra sandbags, city and county workers will be able to focus on repairing the damage left behind by Spring Flood '17.

