Illinois attorney general to seek fifth term in 2018

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she's seeking a fifth term next year.

Madigan revealed her 2018 plans last week during an unrelated news conference in Chicago. The Democrat is already the longest-serving attorney general in the state's history.

Madigan considered a gubernatorial run four years ago but announced that she'd seek re-election instead. She's the daughter of longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and in a 2013 statement said the state "would not be well-served by having a governor and speaker of the House from the same family."

Lisa Madigan first took office in 2003.

