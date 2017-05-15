United changing cockpit-door codes after inadvertent leak

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A man from Murray, Kentucky is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping his daughter.
Two juveniles and a teen were charged with several offenses after an officer responded to a call about two people fighting near the intersection of Bronson Street and Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah, Kentucky.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers and agrichemical facilities to save their empty agrichemical containers. The Department announced Monday it has arranged to recycle them.
Three teenagers face charges after a fight over the weekend.
