Free recycling available in IL for agrichemical containers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Free recycling available in IL for agrichemical containers

Written by Robbyn DeSpain, Asst. News Director
Connect
(KFVS) -

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers and agrichemical facilities to save their empty agrichemical containers.  The Department announced Monday it has arranged to recycle them.   

Beginning at the end of July and continuing in August, sites throughout the state will collect containers.  The containers will be recycled to make shipping pallets, fence posts, drainage tubing, plastic lumber and other useful products.    

“This program offers farmers and agrichemical facilities a convenient opportunity to dispose of empty pesticide containers and demonstrate their environmental stewardship,” said Agriculture Director Raymond Poe.  “I would encourage them to gather any containers that they may have been planning to throw in the garbage and take them to the nearest collection site.”  

Metal and household pesticide containers are not eligible for the recycling program.  Collection sites will accept only high-density polyethylene, #2 plastic agrichemical containers that are clean and dry.  Participants are responsible for rinsing them and removing all caps, labels, booklets and foil seals.  

The program is a cooperative venture between the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Agriculture Container Recycling Council, GROWMARK, Inc., Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, G. Phillips and Sons, L.L.C., Illinois Farm Bureau, and University of Illinois Extension.

To obtain a free brochure about the program, call the Illinois Department of Agriculture toll free at 1-800-641-3934.

The collection sites and dates for the 2017 Pesticide Container Recycling Program are as follows:

Permanent collection sites:

County        Location                                        City                 Contact                     Phone #

Greene        CHS Inc.                                       Carrollton        Bryan McMurtrie    217-942-6991         

Lawrence     Klein Flying Service                     Lawrenceville   Robert Klein            618-884-1040

McLean        Randolph Ag Service                     Heyworth        Jeff Toohill              309-473-3256

Single Day Collection Sites:

AM Site hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

PM Site hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

*** Site hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Date/Time   Location                     Contact

7/25 PM       Logan Agri Srv., Inc.  Troy Kennedy

 Pike             Griggsville                   217-833-2375

 7/26 AM     Prairieland FS              Dick Stiltz

 Morgan       Jacksonville                 217-243-6561

 7/26 PM      Sunrise Ag                 Mike Schone

 Cass            Virginia                     217-452-3936

 7/27 AM      Prairieland FS           Aaron Winner

 Schuyler      Rushville                   217-322-2024

7/27 PM        Chem-Gro                Todd Nelson

 Hancock       Bowen                       217-842-5514

7/28 AM        CPS                          Travis Weaver

 McDonough  Blandinsville           309-652-3694

           

 7/31 PM     Gold Star FS              Brad Lincoln

 Mercer        Aledo                         309-582-7271

 8/1 AM       Atkinson Gr. & Fert. Todd Foes

 Henry          Atkinson                    309-936-7177

 8/1 PM        Carroll Service Co.    Dave Folk

 Carroll        Milledgeville             815-225-7101

 8/2 AM       Pearl City Elevator    Mark Wells

 Stephenson  Dakota                       815-449-2254    

 8/2 PM        Conserv FS               Jeff Baxter

 Winnebago Rockford                   815-963-7669

 8/3 AM       Conserv FS               Scott Creek

 McHenry     Marengo                   815-568-7211

 8/3 PM        Helena Chemical      Dan Moore

 DeKalb        Co., Kirkland            815-522-3251

 8/4 AM       Grainco FS                Josh Scott

 LaSalle        Lostant                      815-368-3215

8/4 AM        CHS Inc.                   Chris Ledbetter

Kane             Maple Park               630-365-5027

8/7 PM         Helena Chemical      Max Kocher

Marshall       Toluca                        815-452-2377

8/8 AM        Agland FS                  Mark Alvey

Peoria           Hanna City                 309-565-4315

8/8 PM         AgLand FS                Brad Schleder

Logan           Lincoln                      217-732-3113

8/9 AM        DCM Crop Care        Dave Howard

Tazewell      Deer Creek                 309-613-0934

8/9 PM         CPS                            Steve Schaffer

Livingston   Saunemin                   815-832-4491

8/10 AM      Chebanse Ag              Dean Schafer

Kankakee     Chebanse                   815-697-2392

8/10 AM      CPS                            Todd Miller

Iroquois        Onarga                       815-268-4428

8/11 AM      United Prairie               Ben Rawlins

Champaign  Tolono                          217-485-6000

8/14 PM       Effingham Equity        Rodney Schultz

Effingham    Montrose                     217-342-3123

8/15 PM      Brown’s Feed & Chem. Greg Brown

White          Carmi                             618-384-9518

8/21 PM       Irvington Elevator          Steve Seidel   

Washington Irvington                       618-249-6206 

8/22 ***       Bockhorn Ag                 Leslie Bockhorn

Randolph     Sparta                             618-443-3905

8/22 PM       Gateway FS                   Jerry Roosevelt

Monroe      Waterloo                       618-282-4000

8/23 ***       CPS                                Jeff Haas

Clinton         New Baden                    618-588-3525

8/24 AM      Woolsey Brothers          Herb Woolsey

Fayette         Vandalia                        618-283-1263

8/24 PM       Effingham Equity          Rodney Schultz

Christian      Pana                               217-342-3123

8/25 AM      M & M Service              Dwayne Krager

Macoupin     Girard                            217-627-2151

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly