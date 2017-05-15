Free recycling available in IL for agrichemical containers

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers and agrichemical facilities to save their empty agrichemical containers. The Department announced Monday it has arranged to recycle them.

Beginning at the end of July and continuing in August, sites throughout the state will collect containers. The containers will be recycled to make shipping pallets, fence posts, drainage tubing, plastic lumber and other useful products.

“This program offers farmers and agrichemical facilities a convenient opportunity to dispose of empty pesticide containers and demonstrate their environmental stewardship,” said Agriculture Director Raymond Poe. “I would encourage them to gather any containers that they may have been planning to throw in the garbage and take them to the nearest collection site.”

Metal and household pesticide containers are not eligible for the recycling program. Collection sites will accept only high-density polyethylene, #2 plastic agrichemical containers that are clean and dry. Participants are responsible for rinsing them and removing all caps, labels, booklets and foil seals.

The program is a cooperative venture between the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Agriculture Container Recycling Council, GROWMARK, Inc., Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association, G. Phillips and Sons, L.L.C., Illinois Farm Bureau, and University of Illinois Extension.

To obtain a free brochure about the program, call the Illinois Department of Agriculture toll free at 1-800-641-3934.

The collection sites and dates for the 2017 Pesticide Container Recycling Program are as follows:

Permanent collection sites:

County Location City Contact Phone #

Greene CHS Inc. Carrollton Bryan McMurtrie 217-942-6991

Lawrence Klein Flying Service Lawrenceville Robert Klein 618-884-1040

McLean Randolph Ag Service Heyworth Jeff Toohill 309-473-3256

Single Day Collection Sites:

AM Site hours are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

PM Site hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

*** Site hours are 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Date/Time Location Contact

7/25 PM Logan Agri Srv., Inc. Troy Kennedy

Pike Griggsville 217-833-2375

7/26 AM Prairieland FS Dick Stiltz

Morgan Jacksonville 217-243-6561

7/26 PM Sunrise Ag Mike Schone

Cass Virginia 217-452-3936

7/27 AM Prairieland FS Aaron Winner

Schuyler Rushville 217-322-2024

7/27 PM Chem-Gro Todd Nelson

Hancock Bowen 217-842-5514

7/28 AM CPS Travis Weaver

McDonough Blandinsville 309-652-3694

7/31 PM Gold Star FS Brad Lincoln

Mercer Aledo 309-582-7271

8/1 AM Atkinson Gr. & Fert. Todd Foes

Henry Atkinson 309-936-7177

8/1 PM Carroll Service Co. Dave Folk

Carroll Milledgeville 815-225-7101

8/2 AM Pearl City Elevator Mark Wells

Stephenson Dakota 815-449-2254

8/2 PM Conserv FS Jeff Baxter

Winnebago Rockford 815-963-7669

8/3 AM Conserv FS Scott Creek

McHenry Marengo 815-568-7211

8/3 PM Helena Chemical Dan Moore

DeKalb Co., Kirkland 815-522-3251

8/4 AM Grainco FS Josh Scott

LaSalle Lostant 815-368-3215

8/4 AM CHS Inc. Chris Ledbetter

Kane Maple Park 630-365-5027

8/7 PM Helena Chemical Max Kocher

Marshall Toluca 815-452-2377

8/8 AM Agland FS Mark Alvey

Peoria Hanna City 309-565-4315

8/8 PM AgLand FS Brad Schleder

Logan Lincoln 217-732-3113

8/9 AM DCM Crop Care Dave Howard

Tazewell Deer Creek 309-613-0934

8/9 PM CPS Steve Schaffer

Livingston Saunemin 815-832-4491

8/10 AM Chebanse Ag Dean Schafer

Kankakee Chebanse 815-697-2392

8/10 AM CPS Todd Miller

Iroquois Onarga 815-268-4428

8/11 AM United Prairie Ben Rawlins

Champaign Tolono 217-485-6000

8/14 PM Effingham Equity Rodney Schultz

Effingham Montrose 217-342-3123

8/15 PM Brown’s Feed & Chem. Greg Brown

White Carmi 618-384-9518

8/21 PM Irvington Elevator Steve Seidel

Washington Irvington 618-249-6206

8/22 *** Bockhorn Ag Leslie Bockhorn

Randolph Sparta 618-443-3905

8/22 PM Gateway FS Jerry Roosevelt

Monroe Waterloo 618-282-4000

8/23 *** CPS Jeff Haas

Clinton New Baden 618-588-3525

8/24 AM Woolsey Brothers Herb Woolsey

Fayette Vandalia 618-283-1263

8/24 PM Effingham Equity Rodney Schultz

Christian Pana 217-342-3123

8/25 AM M & M Service Dwayne Krager

Macoupin Girard 217-627-2151

