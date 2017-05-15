Free recycling available in IL for agrichemical containers

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A man from Murray, Kentucky is facing charges after allegedly kidnapping his daughter.
Two juveniles and a teen were charged with several offenses after an officer responded to a call about two people fighting near the intersection of Bronson Street and Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah, Kentucky.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers and agrichemical facilities to save their empty agrichemical containers. The Department announced Monday it has arranged to recycle them.
Three teenagers face charges after a fight over the weekend.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
North Korea says the missile it launched over the weekend was a new type of long-range ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
Four men charged in connection with a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that killed a New York City college student are due in court to plead guilty.
