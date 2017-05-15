3 teenagers charged after fight, officer assaulted in Paducah

Three teenagers face charges after a fight over the weekend.

According to the Paducah Police Department, Officer John Smith was dispatched to a report of two girls fighting at the intersection of Bronson Street at Walter Jetton Boulevard.

Smith detained one of the girls, who is 14-years-old, to try and figure out what happened.

Another office, Adam Winebarger, took the teen into his custody and she reportedly kicked him as he led her to his police cruiser.

Then, a 16-year-old girl and Daquan Askew, 19, reportedly started interfering into the investigation into the initial fight.

Askew hit Officer Ryan Hudson in the face and ran off. Officer Hudson and Sgt. Nathan Antonites caught him and took him into custody.

The 14-year-old was taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. She faces charges of third-degree assault, resisting arrest, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief, terroristic threatening, and disorderly conduct.

Askew was booked into the McCracken County Regional jail on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and fleeing or evading police.

The 16-year-old was released to her parents. She faces charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Investigators said other charges are likely as the investigation continues.

