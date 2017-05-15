3 teenagers charged after fight, officer assaulted

Three teenagers face charges after a fight over the weekend.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A multi-jurisdiction investigation underway right now after a man allegedly stole a truck in Cape Girardeau and wreaked havoc at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
An Evansville, Indiana woman was injured in a fall at the Garden of the Gods on Sunday evening, May 14.
Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits said a stolen John Deere tractor has been recovered.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
Boothe was best known for portraying villainous characters in "Deadwood," "Tombstone" and for his Emmy-winning role in the TV movie "The Guyana Tragedy" in which he played cult leader Jim Jones.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.
North Korea says the missile it launched over the weekend was a new type of long-range ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
