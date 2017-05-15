1 injured in fall at Garden of the Gods

An Evansville, Indiana woman was injured in a fall at the Garden of the Gods on Sunday evening, May 14.

According to Saline County Sheriff Keith Brown in a press release, dispatch received a call around 5:42 p.m. reporting a woman fell about 40 feet near the Devils Smokestack at the Garden of the Gods.

Deputies, EMS and the Equality Fire Department responded to the scene.

Sheriff Brown said 32-year-old Brandi E. Beck had minor injuries and was airlifted from the scene to an Evansville hospital.

Garden of the Gods is a wilderness area with several hiking trails and outcropping of rock formations in southeast Saline County, about 12 miles southeast of Harrisburg.

