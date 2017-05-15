Finding a Friend: IL woman searches for missing piece from her past

The Athletics Department at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education after someone filed a Title IX complaint.
The Athletics Department at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education after someone filed a Title IX complaint.
In 1963 Connie Smith was admitted to the Tuberculosis Sanitarium in Mount Vernon, Illinois. It was a terrifying time in her life until another little girl was admitted right across the hall from her.
In 1963 Connie Smith was admitted to the Tuberculosis Sanitarium in Mount Vernon, Illinois. It was a terrifying time in her life until another little girl was admitted right across the hall from her.
A shooting investigation is underway right now in New Madrid County.
A shooting investigation is underway right now in New Madrid County.
Firefighters and police officers responded to a fire at the City of Cape Girardeau Transfer Station.
Firefighters and police officers responded to a fire at the City of Cape Girardeau Transfer Station.
Top Illinois House Democrats are publicly asking Gov. Bruce Rauner why the Republican won't meet with them on state budget matters with just two weeks left in the spring legislative session.
Top Illinois House Democrats are publicly asking Gov. Bruce Rauner why the Republican won't meet with them on state budget matters with just two weeks left in the spring legislative session.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.